Man accused of hate crimes in Lakewood, Jackson to remain in jail until trial

A man accused in a string of hate crimes in Lakewood and Jackson will stay in jail until trial.

Police say Dion Marsh tried to kill several members of the Orthodox Jewish community. He also faces charges of carjacking and bias intimidation.

Marsh was taken into custody on April 8. He had a virtual detention hearing on April 13, where he lashed out at the judge with profanities.

