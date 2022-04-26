ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia threatens to halt gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

By Abigail Adcox
 3 days ago

Russia t old Poland and Bulgaria that it would halt gas shipments on Wednesday if its payment demands are not met.

Russian-owned energy company Gazprom informed Poland's PGNiG that gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline would be stopped after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned countries deemed "unfriendly" would be required to pay in the Russian ruble as payment for gas supplies, according to a statement from the Polish energy company.

Bulgaria, which is also refusing to pay in rubles, and its energy ministry have also been informed that the country's gas shipments will be suspended on Wednesday, as reported by BBC.

Poland, which had maintained it would not comply with Russia's gas payment demands, assured citizens that the country's energy supplies remain secure.

"Poland has the necessary gas reserves and supply sources that protect our security, because we have been effectively independent of Russia for years. Our warehouses are 76% full. There will be gas in Polish homes," said Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Anna Moskwa.

Poland signaled that it aims to diversify its energy supplies through various sources.

Russia's energy giant said Poland would need to begin making the new payment methods starting Tuesday but did not confirm if it would stop the supply entirely in the meantime, according to Reuters .

The Polish state-controlled oil and gas company said it would seek to reinstate any disruptions to the flow of gas by Russia, arguing that it would be a breach of their contract . The country's current contract with Gazprom accounts for about 10.2 billion cubic meters per year of gas, roughly 50% of the national consumption, according to the outlet.

