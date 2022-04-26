Boil Notice In Skellytown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Regional Planning Commission (PRPC) is reminding Panhandle homeowners that there are resources available to assist with the installation of a tornado shelter in or around their home. The PRPC has received funding through FEMA to help Panhandle residents with the cost of putting a...
If you own a home you probably got a dreaded letter in the mail in the past few days. If not it is coming. Don't you worry. It will be there. I am talking about your 2022 Notice of Appraised Value letter. I will be the first to say I...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Property taxes are a hot topic right now, especially as home values keep rising, and two proposed amendments could bring some relief. On May 7, voters will be weighing in on two amendments. One would decrease property taxes for elderly and disabled Texans while the other would increase the homestead exemption.
According to the Clovis/Curry County Office of Emergency Management, Crews are still working on the fire in Llano Estacado. Please avoid the area so that crews can work safely. There is still no report of acres burned or containment. UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. According to officials from the City of Clovis,...
