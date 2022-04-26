Mass. reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 1 new death over 3 days

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO