Mass. reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 1 new death over 3 days
The state also reported 412 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Newly reported cases: 2,372 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,608,659
Newly reported deaths: 1 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,111
Newly reported tests: 44,490
Total tests: 43,615,456
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.58%
Hospitalized patients: 412
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 264
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 124
ICU patients: 29
Intubated patients: 11
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Comments / 1