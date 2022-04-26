ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 1 new death over 3 days

By Rami Abou-Sabe
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The state also reported 412 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Newly reported cases: 2,372 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,608,659

Newly reported deaths: 1 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,111

Newly reported tests: 44,490

Total tests: 43,615,456

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 4.58%

Hospitalized patients: 412

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 264

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 124

ICU patients: 29

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Data Shows COVID Levels Appear To Be Trending Down

BOSTON (CBS) — There was concern about a possible COVID spike in Massachusetts after the Boston Marathon, but the most recent wastewater samples show that might not be the case. The data shows a bump in COVID detections in mid-April, but now the numbers appear to be going back down. Statewide, however, cases are trending up. Massachusetts reported more than 2,800 new COVID cases Wednesday and the positivity rate is up to 4.87%. That’s up from 4.58% the day before. There are 413 people currently in the hospital with COVID, including 32 in intensive care. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

COVID cases in Mass. still rising, but there are at least a few signs of potential slowing

Cases of COVID-19 remained elevated this week, with some mixed signs as to whether the current mini-wave is beginning to crest or not. On Thursday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,341 new cases of the virus — the highest single-day report since February. At the same time, however, a look at COVID cases by test date shows cases leveled off somewhat last week after five weeks of steady increases and COVID in wastewater decreased in some areas of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ebola outbreak: 2nd case reported, ‘Vaccination should start in the next few days’

In a follow-up on the 14th Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) (HERE and HERE), the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted today:. Health authorities in #DRC confirmed a 2nd case of #Ebola in Mbandaka on 25 April. The 25-year old woman, now deceased, began experiencing symptoms 12 days earlier. Investigations indicate that as the 1st case patient’s sister-in-law, she was a high-risk contact.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Icu#Intubated
Boston

Maine 6-year-old Googles ‘poliz’ and saves dad during medical emergency

A 6-year-old girl from Maine is being credited with sharp thinking and swift action that very well may have saved her dad’s life a few weeks ago. Kyle Semrau came home the morning of April 12 after an overnight shift feeling light-headed, reported the Seacoast Online. He told his wife he would be laying low for the day, joined by his 6-year-old daughter, Macie, and his 4-year-old son, Caleb.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Boston Police Investigate Whether Customers’ Drinks Were Drugged At Bars

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston licensing officials have been looking into a rash of recent incidents this winter when women said drugs had been slipped into their drinks. “It’s scary because people don’t know what they’re doing most of the time,” said one man who wanted to remain anonymous, and said he was the victim of a “roofies” incident several years ago. “Woke up the next morning in my bed wondering what happened, and luckily I was in my bed.” Boston Police and the Boston Licensing Board are investigating what happened February 11th at the Hong Kong near Faneuil Hall, when a customer...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

“There is an important unmet medical need here with these youngest kids.”. Moderna on Thursday asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer. Frustrated families are waiting impatiently for...
KIDS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy