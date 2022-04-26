ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham miss title chance as Forest move three points behind Bournemouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoBsQ_0fKxeG9p00

Philip Zinckernagel’s solitary strike prevented Fulham from clinching the Sky Bet Championship title as well as boosting Nottingham Forest’s chances of going up automatically with them.

Marco Silva’s side, who clinched promotion on April 19, had to better the result of second-placed Bournemouth to make sure of finishing top.

Instead it was Forest who ended up celebrating a victory that moved them up to third and within three points of the Cherries, who host them on Tuesday, May 3.

Fulham bossed possession and fired off 20 shots but were left to rue failing to find the net in an end-to-end encounter.

It began with Jack Colback testing Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak with an early long-range effort before Fulham replied with a Harry Wilson shot that hit Djed Spence and bounced wide.

Tim Ream could not quite get a backheel attempt on target from the resulting corner and it was not long before Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first chance of the night arrived – a downward header he put wide from five yards.

Both sides quickly went up the gears with some slick passing, with Brennan Johnson – watched by Brentford manager Thomas Frank – firing across goal and wide for Forest.

News that Bournemouth were 2-0 down at Swansea with only 12 minutes played encouraged both sets of supporters, and three minutes later Forest’s were cheering a freak opener.

Fulham claimed there had been a foul on Neco Williams in the build-up but centre-back Ream and goalkeeper Rodak got themselves in a terrible tangle in the box and allowed Zinckernagel to nip in and poke Sam Surridge’s pass over the line.

Fabio Carvalho fired an instant chance to equalise straight at Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba before Mitrovic saw a header from a corner deflected over the crossbar. The Serbian striker ended the half with a shot from a free-kick move that was also too high.

Fulham began the second period with intent and Mitrovic headed over again after Samba had got a touch on Wilson’s cross.

But Rodak redeemed himself with a point-blank save from Surridge after another Ream error had allowed Johnson to gallop away down the right and find the striker at the back post.

Carvalho was denied just after the hour mark but a fine save by Samba, who dived to tip round the teenager’s curling effort.

Home fans thought referee Keith Stroud had awarded a penalty for handball after consulting with an assistant but it soon became apparent that Carvalho had been caught offside instead.

The excellent Samba saved from Wilson but Rodak was needed at the other end to stop Johnson wrapping up victory for Forest.

The Reds resisted a barrage of late pressure but Fulham can claim the crown with a favourable result at home to another side with promotion hopes, Luton, on Monday, May 2.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No new injury problems for Fulham ahead of their clash with Luton

Fulham have no fresh injury issues ahead of Monday’s Championship clash with Luton. Marco Silva can select from a position of strength when hosting the hatters at Craven Cottage. Aleksandar Mitrovic drew a blank in Tuesday’s 1-0 home reverse to Nottingham Forest, but needs just two goals to beat...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Marco Silva
Person
Jack Colback
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Tim Ream
Person
Brennan Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Bournemouth#Reds#Forest#Nottingham Forest#Cherries
newschain

Leicester to bench European ambition with focus on Tottenham – Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers insisted Leicester would put thoughts of a possible first European final to one side to focus fully on Sunday’s trip to Tottenham in the Premier League. Next Thursday the Foxes will play for a place in the Europa Conference League final after a 1-1 draw with Jose Mourinho’s Roma in the semi-final first leg this week, a match in which they were disappointed not to take further advantage of the opportunities they created.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

No new injuries for Newcastle ahead of meeting with title hopefuls Liverpool

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has no fresh selection problems ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool. England full-back Kieran Trippier is back in training after recovering from a fractured metatarsal, but the game will come too soon for him, while striker Callum Wilson is not as far advanced as he works his way back from Achilles and calf injuries.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bruno Lage challenges Wolves to secure European football

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has challenged his players to finish the season strongly and claim European qualification. The midlands club are eighth in the Premier League, six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand. Lage’s men, who face Brighton at home on Saturday, were in contention for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jadon Sancho ruled out for Manchester United due to tonsillitis

Jadon Sancho will be absent for Manchester United against Brentford and could miss the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old is struggling with tonsillitis and Ralf Rangnick says he may have to have his tonsils removed, with the interim manager ruling him out of Monday’s game. Fred could return,...
SOCCER
newschain

Man Utd off-field shake-up continues with Matt Judge set to leave

Head of football negotiations Matt Judge is to leave Manchester United as a shake-up of the recruitment set-up continues, the PA news agency understands. Having finished as Premier League and Europa League runners-up last season, a sense of progress quickly evaporated and Ralf Rangnick came in as interim manager following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s November exit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy