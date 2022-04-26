Late Bromley equaliser means Aldershot not yet safe from relegation

Byron Webster’s late header denied Aldershot the victory which would have ended their National League relegation fears as Bromley left it late to snatch a 1-1 draw.

Billy Bingham saw a long-range effort tipped over by visiting keeper Ethan Ross during a tight first half which was interrupted by a lengthy injury break as Shots defender Corey Jordan underwent treatment on the pitch for a head injury.

James Vennings and Michael Cheek both went close for the home side after the break, but they were undone when Mikael Ndjoli burst clear to beat Ellery Balcombe with 19 minutes remaining.

It took a fine block by Mo Sylla to repel Bingham’s 82nd-minute effort, but Webster headed his side level two minutes from time to ensure the Shots still have work to do to retain their fifth-tier status.

