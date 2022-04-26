ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

See Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in 'The Gray Man' First Look

By Meredith B. Kile‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Gosling and Chris Evans are facing an intense showdown in the upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man. On Monday, the streaming service shared the first look at the upcoming film, based on the book series of the same name by...

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Margot Robbie's First Look as Iconic Barbie Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch: Margot Robbie Shares Craziest Rumor About Herself She's Read. Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl living in the Barbie world on the set of her new movie. Warner Bros. Pictures gave fans their first sneak peek at the actress portraying the iconic doll in the live-action film Barbie. In a photo tweeted out by the studio on April 26, Robbie can be seen sitting in a hot pink convertible and wearing a blue and white striped top with coordinating accessories, including a bracelet and polka dot headband.
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
Dhanush
Person
Alfre Woodard
Person
Mark Greaney
Person
Ana De Armas
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Julia Butters
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Wagner Moura
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Cia#Sierra Six#Agency#The Gray Man
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

André Leon Talley's Celebration of Life Service: Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell and More Stars Attend

Some of the most powerful figures in the fashion world convened under one roof to mark the celebration of life for the late fashion icon André Leon Talley. Naomi Campbell, Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss and Marc Jacobs were just some of the many stars who paid their final respects at Friday's ceremony in Harlem. The service, attended by some 1,100 guests, included musical and individual tributes. Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and longtime friend of Talley's, teared up while at the lectern.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Selena Gomez Hangs With ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Martin Short On Night Out: Photo

Selena Gomez stepped out looking chic on April 19, but what really stood out was her companion for the evening — her Only Murders in The Building costar Martin Short! The 29-year-old singer and actress was seen leaving hotspot Georgio Baldi in Santa Monica after a casual dinner with the 72-year-old comedy legend. In the photo, Selena looked sleek and put-together, pairing a simple black blazer, cuffs rolled to her elbows, with a pair of oversized, laid-back gray jeans. She accessorized with simple jewelry, strappy sandals, and a classic black handbag. Martin was equally chic in a blue-on-blue layered suit ensemble and black shoes. The two were both smiling and relaxed as they exited the restaurant.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Architectural Digest

Kaley Cuoco Buys Sleek Modern Home From Taylor Lautner for $5.25 Million

April has been quite the eventful month for Kaley Cuoco. This past Thursday marked the premiere of season two of her show The Flight Attendant on HBO Max. Earlier this month, it was reported that she sold the Hidden Hills home she’d once shared with ex-husband Karl Cook for $16 million in an off-market deal. Now, word has surfaced via Dirt that the former Big Bang Theory star purchased a new home in nearby Agoura Hills for $5.25 million from none other than Twilight actor Taylor Lautner.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

Camila Cabello Is the New Face of the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance

On the heels of the release of her third solo album, Familia, Camila Cabello is dropping another debut: a fragrance campaign for Victoria’s Secret. Cabello is the new face of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell, shot by photographer Zoey Grossman. The collaboration marks the brand’s first bilingual campaign (Cabello speaks both English and Spanish in the ads), highlighting the singer’s Mexican-Cuban background.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy