ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Making money at its finest’: Fans upset over Wicked film releasing in two parts

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HCx3_0fKxdJln00

Fans have criticised the fact that the forthcoming Wicked film adaptation, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo , is set to release in two parts.

John M Chu, the movie’s director, revealed on Tuesday (26 April) that the first part will premiere on 25 December 2024, with the second half scheduled to debut a year later on 25 December 2025.

In Chu’s statement on social media he explained the choice, writing: “It became impossible to wrestle the story of ‘Wicked’ into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

“As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

While Chu felt that the split would offer more space to “tell the story of Wicked as it was meant to be told,” many fans on Twitter have opposed his solution, with one labelling it as “utterly unnecessary”.

“Weird how they managed to fit wicked into... one musical this whole time but now that it’ll be a movie it’s gotta be split in two,” wrote another.

One suggested to “just make it one movie and make it longer. Stop with this bulls*** that a movie needs to be an hour and a half long”.

“Who wants to watch a 2-Part musical?” someone questioned.

“People have been sitting through this three hour musical since I was in middle school lmao why are adaptations to film so weird, just put an intermission in the film you silly freakin gooses,” one user tweeted.

Many felt the decision was simply a money making tactic: “Making money at its finest.”

Wicked, part one, will be released in cinemas on 25 December 2024.

The film is an adaptation of a 2003 musical, which is turn based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West . That book took inspiration from L Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and the iconic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Awkward Vin Diesel video posted day before director Justin Lin quits Fast and Furious 10 highlighted online

A video from Vin Diesel, posted the day before Justin Lin quit as Fast & Furious 10 director, is being highlighted online.It was announced on Tuesday (26 April) that Lin had made the “difficult decision” to step away as director of the final two instalments in the film series.Lin has directed five of the car-racing franchise’s movies, and returned after a two-film break for last year’s ninth outing, F9.On Monday (25 April), days before Lin announced his decision to exit the film, lead star Diesel shared a video alongside the filmmaker. The clip has been shared online in the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Jon M. Chu
Person
Cynthia Erivo
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Making Money#Film Adaptation#Jonmchu
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman sequel reaches 2 million signatures

A petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 has reached two million signatures, as the defamation trial brought by the actor’s ex-husband, Johnny Depp, continues.The DC sequel – in which Heard stars as Aquaman’s love interest Mera – concluded shooting earlier this year, with director James Wan confirming the film had wrapped in January. Aquaman 2 is scheduled for release in March 2023.The petition – which states a goal of reaching three million signatures – has been set up by fans who claim that Heard “has systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood” since the couple divorced...
The Independent

Amber Heard’s Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram

Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Space Force: Fans want to cancel their Netflix subscriptions after show axed

The Netflix comedy Space Force, starring Steve Carell, has been cancelled after two seasons.There was a lot of hype around the comedy ahead of its launch in 2020 as it saw Carell and the creator of the US version of The Office, Greg Daniels, reunite. It was inspired by former president Donald Trump’s order to establish the Space Force as the sixth military branch. Carell played the Force’s leader, General Mark Naird.Carell – who co-created the show with Daniels and was also the executive producer – was being paid $1m (£795,000) per episode for the series, which also starred...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

627K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy