The Bowie Baysox fell one run short of collecting their second-consecutive win on Thursday night, falling to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4. Bowie trailed 3-0 after the first inning but recovered to tie the game at three by the third inning, thanks in part to Andrew Dashcbach’s third home run of the season. Richmond used single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to push back ahead while holding Bowie to just 1-for-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO