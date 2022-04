There was a buzz around Rudy Gobert before his Utah Jazz took on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 of their Western Conference playoff series -- but it had nothing to do with basketball. A bee from Gobert's beehive stung him near his right eye on Tuesday, causing the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to show up to Thursday's shootaround with a visibly swollen face.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO