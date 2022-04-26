ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Germany is sending 50 tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia and will train Ukrainian troops on German soil

By John Haltiwanger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136wPC_0fKxcXzM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FTgG_0fKxcXzM00
An anti-aircraft Gepard tank is seen during a German military exercise in Munster, Germany, on Monday, June 15, 2009.

Joerg Sarbach/Associated Press

  • Germany announced it's sending 50 anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine.
  • This will mark the first time Berlin has provided Kyiv with heavy weapons.
  • Russia's unprovoked invasion has prompted historic policy shifts across the West.

Germany on Tuesday said it would train Ukrainian troops on German soil and send Kyiv 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, marking a significant policy shift for Berlin.

"Yesterday we decided that Germany will make the delivery of 'Gepard' anti-aircraft tanks possible to Ukraine," German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht announced in remarks at a US-hosted defense conference on Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, per DW. Lambrecht also said that Germany was "working together with our American friends in training Ukrainian troops on artillery systems on German soil."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Germany over its "significant" decision to send tanks, stating, "Those systems will provide real capability for Ukraine," BBC News reported.

Berlin has faced increasing pressure to offer more substantial military support to Kyiv, and this will represent the first time Germany has supplied Ukraine with heavy weapons, which the besieged country says it needs to battle Russia in its east. It's yet another example of the ways in which Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has prompted rapid changes in policy across the West.

Less than a week ago, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested that supplying such weapons could catalyze nuclear war.

"I said very early on that we must do everything possible to avoid a direct military confrontation between NATO and a highly armed superpower like Russia, a nuclear power," Scholz told Der Spiegel. "I am doing everything I can to prevent an escalation that would lead to a third world war. There cannot be a nuclear war."

When asked why he thought delivering tanks to Ukraine would lead to such "terrible consequences," the German leader said, "There is no textbook for this situation in which you could read about the point at which we are perceived as a war party. The book is being rewritten every day, and some lessons are still ahead of us. This makes it all the more important that we carefully consider and closely coordinate each of our steps. Avoiding an escalation on the NATO side is my top priority."

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, Germany was criticized for consistently refusing to supply Kyiv with lethal aid or weapons. Germany feared provoking Russia, on which it is heavily dependent for natural gas, and cited past atrocities it committed in the region as justification for not providing arms to Ukraine. When Germany announced it would send 5,000 helmets to Ukraine in January, the mayor of Kyiv decried the offer as a "joke."

But just two days after the Russian invasion, Germany broke from this longstanding policy and said it would send weapons to Ukraine.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point," Scholz said in a statement at the time. "It threatens our entire post-war order. In this situation, it is our duty to do our utmost to support Ukraine in defending itself against Vladimir Putin's invading army. Germany stands closely by Ukraine's side."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pro-Russian former Ukrainian MP urges Putin to carry out 'pre-emptive strike' with 'weapons of mass destruction' against his home country after Zelensky warned Russia could resort to using nukes

An ex-Ukrainian MP has urged Vladimir Putin to use weapons of mass destruction against his own country amid growing fears that Russia could resort to using nukes. Ilya Kiva, an opposition politician banned from parliament for supporting Russia's invasion, posted the appeal to his Telegram channel on Sunday - just a day after Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Putin could go nuclear.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Third World War#Ukrainian#Associated Press Germany#American#Bbc News
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Peek-A-Boo: Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Tank Hiding In The Woods

This is the moment Ukrainian troops reportedly destroy a Russian tank hiding in the woods. The Ukrainian Ground Forces’ 30th Mechanized Brigade, named after Prince Konstanty Ostrogski, said on April 20: “Another racist tank was destroyed by our soldiers.”. According to the Ukrainian military, the footage was shot...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Key Putin ally captured as Biden says Russian president ‘a dictator committing genocide’

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine.Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa and declared that American consumers should not have to feel the effects of the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.Meanwhile, Ukraine’s secret services announced that they have captured a pro-Russia politician and close friend of Vladimir Putin, following his escape from house arrest.Elsewhere, the mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Tuesday that the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents of in the southern Ukrainian city had been killed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

476K+
Followers
30K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy