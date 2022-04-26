ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

McGovern featured speaker for UMass-Amherst graduation

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086YH2_0fKxbzTN00

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– The University of Massachusetts-Amherst has announced that U.S. Representative Jim McGovern has been invited to be the featured speaker at this year’s 152nd commencement ceremony.

McGovern, a Democrat, represents the 2 nd District of Massachusetts which includes Amherst. He grew up in Worcester and was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996. During his career he has been an advocate of education including efforts to increase Pell Grant funding for low-income students.

Holyoke Community College to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

The college expects about 7,000 undergraduates and nearly 20,000 guests, friends and family to be in attendance for the ceremony which takes place Friday, May 13, at 4:30 p.m. at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on the UMass-Amherst campus.

Information about 2022 Commencement Day including the schedule and parking and shuttle bus service can be found on the UMass website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Amherst, MA
Government
Amherst, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Amherst#Democrat#Holyoke Community College
Boston

Agreement reached to create east-west rail in Massachusetts

Gov. Baker is reportedly fully committed to the project. A long-proposed idea that could transform the landscape of Massachusetts is closer to execution than ever before. State House News Service (SHNS) reported Tuesday that federal and state officials came to an agreement on how to create an east-west passenger rail line that would connect the eastern and western parts of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
MassLive.com

These are the healthiest counties in Massachusetts, County Health Rankings says

County Health Rankings, a program tied to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, has released its list of the healthiest counties in Massachusetts. The research institute said they ranked the counties on a model of population health that “emphasizes the many factors that, if improved, can help make communities healthier places to live, learn, work and play.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Organ donor awareness flag raised in Chicopee

Six-thousand critically ill New Englanders are desperately waiting for an organ transplant. The Donor Awareness Flag was raised over Chicopee City Hall Thursday, in the name of those whose lives depend on receiving an organ transplant.
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy