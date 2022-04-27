ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

East Hamilton parent says sexually-explicit story about daughter sent to students, staff

By Sabrina Maggiore
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A mother and WTVC employee says her daughter, an East Hamilton Middle School student, was at the center of a sexually explicit story emailed out to other students and staff. Now, parents are left with online security and harassment concerns. School officials and HCSO...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, TN
Hamilton County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Daycare worker who grabbed infant by the ponytail and threw the child to the ground causing the ponytail to become detached from the head is indicted, the daycare’s license is officially suspended

Working parents are having hard times when they have to find proper, safe and convenient daycare facility to look over their children, especially when it comes to infants. The increasing number of incidents with daycare workers in the last couple of years additionally makes the parents’ decision much more complicated when it comes to choosing the best daycare option for their children.
OHIO STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a student who has severe autism to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two girls

Middle school teacher has been suspended after he was caught on camera throwing a 8th-grade student, who was diagnosed with severe autism, to the ground as he was trying to break up a fight between two 14-year-old girls. The girl’s parents believe the fight may have been the result of bullying and the bullying became too much to bear. The parents also said there’s no excuse for what the teacher did. “I do want him fired, and I don’t want him to do anything to no child again.” the girl’s mother said.
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama and his wife are suing their children's private school alleging that administrators expelled their two sons aged nine and 11 after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the $24,000-a-year University School of...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Wtvc#Grade Tidal Waves Team#Sro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
Davenport Journal

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs

Middle school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them yelling at a classroom of students and using racial slurs. Both public school teachers have been reassigned after a video shared on social media shows them using racial slurs. Per reports, the video reportedly shows the two teachers yelling at a classroom of students and use the N-word at least twice. In the video, one of the educators told the students that she was tired of the excuse that race plays a factor in how police officers respond to people.
EDUCATION
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Child dies after being found stabbed in bathroom in Kansas City middle school

A child died in hospital after he was found stabbed in a bathroom in the middle of class in a Kansas City middle school. Police said the student was found stabbed at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri on Tuesday morning, according to the Kansas City Star. Law enforcement was alerted of the reported stabbing after 9am and responded to the school in the South Indian Mound area of the city. Officers found the male student with stab wounds in the bathroom and started providing first aid alongside school security personnel. Emergency medical workers then transported the student...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy