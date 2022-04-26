UVA Women's Lacrosse Places Five Players on All-ACC Teams

Five Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors, led by First Team attack Ashlyn McGovern

Five Virginia players have earned All-ACC Women's Lacrosse honors, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Redshirt senior attack Ashlyn McGovern was named to the All-ACC First Team after scoring 52 goals this season, 7th-most in the ACC and tied for first on the team. McGovern has scored in 24-consecutive games dating back to last season and has recorded at least a hat trick in ten games this season.

McGovern was tied for most goals on the team with first year sensation Rachel Clark, who was named to the All-ACC Second Team as well as the All-Freshman Team. Clark led the Cavaliers in points with 61 on 52 goals and nine assists. Clark is one goal away from tying Amy Appelt's UVA record of 53 goals as a freshman in 2002.

Also on the All-ACC Second Team is sophomore midfielder Aubrey Williams, who set the UVA record for draw controls with 128 so far this season, third-most in the ACC. Williams recorded a single-game record 15 draw controls to help the Cavaliers take down Stanford on February 27th.

Joining Rachel Clark on the ACC All-Freshman Team are Kate Miller and Abby Manalang. Miller has tallied 21 goals and six assists for 27 total points this season. Manalang played a key role in the UVA midfield, recording 11 draw controls, four ground balls, and two caused turnovers this season.

After turning in an 8-8 overall record this season, including a 3-5 mark in conference play, Virginia has earned the No. 6 seed in the upcoming ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship. The Cavaliers are set to face No. 3 seed Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 29th at 7:30pm at Notre Dame.

