Monroe, LA

MISSING PERSON: Monroe Police searching for missing teen

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 16-year-old Isiea Khan. Khan was last seen on March 16, 2022. She is described as standing five feet and three inches, weighing 120 pounds. If you know the whereabouts of Khan, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

Randy Woods
2d ago

I really wish these police departments would not wait for days before announcing a missing person. I hope this is just a case of being upset at home and she is staying with a friend safe and sound.

