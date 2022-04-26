Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 1 new death, 2,372 new cases

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 2,372 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-4 years: 1,158

5-9 years: 878

10-14 years: 939

15-19 years: 2,030

20-29 years: 5,901

30-39 years: 3,834

40-49 years: 2,610

50-59 years: 2,792

60-69 years: 2,256

70-79 years: 1,196

80+ years: 601

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,490 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,615,456 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 9,851 new individuals have tested positive with 4,618,073 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.58%

Hospitalizations:

There are 412 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 264 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 124 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 2,372

Total Cases: 1,608,659

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 19,111

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 244

Total Cases: 137,937

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 1,127

Vaccinations:

Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,355,172

Booster doses administered: 2,990,510

COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:

9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.

0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.

0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 129

Total Confirmed Cases: 135,131

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,788

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 37

Total Confirmed Cases: 28,936

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 10

Total Confirmed Cases: 10,956

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 59

Total Confirmed Cases: 24,216

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374

Higher Education:

There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.

