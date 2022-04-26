Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 1 new death, 2,372 new cases
BOSTON ( WWLP ) – State public health officials reported 1 new confirmed death and 2,372 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Tuesday’s COVID-19 report of deaths is a combination of Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s data.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 1,158
- 5-9 years: 878
- 10-14 years: 939
- 15-19 years: 2,030
- 20-29 years: 5,901
- 30-39 years: 3,834
- 40-49 years: 2,610
- 50-59 years: 2,792
- 60-69 years: 2,256
- 70-79 years: 1,196
- 80+ years: 601
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 44,490 new tests were performed with an overall of 43,615,456 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 9,851 new individuals have tested positive with 4,618,073 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 4.58%
Hospitalizations:
There are 412 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 29 patients that are in intensive care units, 11 patients intubated, 264 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated and 124 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 2,372
- Total Cases: 1,608,659
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 19,111
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 244
- Total Cases: 137,937
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 1,127
Vaccinations:
- Massachusetts residents fully vaccinated: 5,355,172
- Booster doses administered: 2,990,510
COVID-19 Cases in Fully Vaccinated Individuals:
- 9.2% of all fully vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts have tested positive for COVID-19.
- 0.15% of fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized.
- 0.04% of fully vaccinated individuals have died from COVID-19.
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 129
- Total Confirmed Cases: 135,131
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,788
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 37
- Total Confirmed Cases: 28,936
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 354
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 10,956
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 136
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 59
- Total Confirmed Cases: 24,216
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 374
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 2,505 new cases in the last week with a total of 82,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 122,286 new tests reported with a total of 15,531,168.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 1