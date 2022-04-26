ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival likely returning to Hertel Ave. this summer

By Adam Duke
 3 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources say the Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival is likely to return to Hertel Avenue in some capacity this summer.

The Italian Festival was not held the past two summers due to the pandemic. The return to Hertel Avenue comes after it had moved to the Outer Harbor and Niagara Square in recent years.

An official announcement is expected Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at the Italian Cultural Center.

“We need the community to come together for this announcement,” Hertel Business Association president Judy Porto-Fiorella said. “The people of Buffalo are extremely important to us and we as an organization want everyone with us during this exciting time!”

News 4 will provide more details once they become available.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

J.S.T
3d ago

Much better atmosphere- just add more Police in the evening as it will be "getting real" after dark. Somebody be disrespecting someone else's grand-mother and it's gonna look like the Galleria Mall on Friday night!

