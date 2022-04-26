Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival likely returning to Hertel Ave. this summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sources say the Buffalo Italian Heritage Festival is likely to return to Hertel Avenue in some capacity this summer.

The Italian Festival was not held the past two summers due to the pandemic. The return to Hertel Avenue comes after it had moved to the Outer Harbor and Niagara Square in recent years.

An official announcement is expected Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at the Italian Cultural Center.

“We need the community to come together for this announcement,” Hertel Business Association president Judy Porto-Fiorella said. “The people of Buffalo are extremely important to us and we as an organization want everyone with us during this exciting time!”

