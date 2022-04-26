ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in Wilkinsburg

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was in critical condition after being shot in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday afternoon, according to Allegheny County Police....

CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Officials identify man, woman found dead in Springdale apartment

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the two people found dead Monday in a Springdale house as Robert Devaughn Williams, 36, of New Kensington and Morgan Kurpakus, 24, of Springdale. Their bodies were discovered after 3:30 p.m. Monday in a house in the 1000 of block of...
SPRINGDALE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man seriously injured in Penn Hills drive-by shooting

A man was in serious condition after being shot Tuesday in Penn Hills, according to police Chief Ronald Como. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 700 block of McFarlane Drive. Como said the 20-year-old victim was targeted in a drive-by shooting. “An unknown number of actors shot into...
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 man injured in New Kensington shooting

A man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday in New Kensington, according to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office. Police responded at about 7:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Leishman Avenue for reports of shots fired. The victim, Garrick Marshall, no age available, suffered multiple gunshot...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: 2 people arrested after Kiski Township officer pulls them over in stolen car

A man and a woman riding with him were arrested after a Kiski Township patrol officer pulled them over in a car that was reported stolen. Investigators said the pair were stopped near the intersection of River Road and 19th Street on April 22 after an officer patrolling in North Apollo asked a 911 dispatcher to check the registration of the blue Chevrolet Cruze they were riding in, according to a criminal complaint.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man being held at Allegheny County Jail dies

A man being held at Allegheny County Jail died Thursday after he was found unresponsive, officials said. Jerry Lee Ross Jr., 48, was found unresponsive shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to information from jail spokesman Jesse Geleynse and the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Staff performed CPR before Ross was pronounced dead by a jail medical provider.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating shooting in Penn Hills

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Penn Hills.One person was shot in a home on McFarland Drive on Tuesday night. Neighbors told KDKA-TV that they heard several gunshots.Police said the gunfire came from the back of the home. Several people were inside the house, according to the authorities. No word on the victim's condition or any possible suspects. 
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man accused in 115 mph Hempfield chase didn't have valid license, police say

A Fayette County man is accused of leading state police on a chase early Friday on Route 119 with speeds that surpassed 100 mph, according to court papers. Clarence Spackman, 33, of Bullskin, is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on charges of fleeing from police, driving under the influence and numerous summary vehicle code violations, including driving without a license.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell man faces 42 charges after neighbors accuse him of pointing loaded shotgun at group playing yard games

A Lower Burrell man faces 42 charges, including 10 felonies, because a neighbor accused him of pointing a loaded shotgun at 10 people playing games in their backyard. Bryan M. Sarnosky, 48, of the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, was charged with 10 counts of felony aggravated assault, along with 10 counts each of making terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. He also was charged with loitering, as well as vandalism, for defecating in the patrol car on the way to jail and in his cell, according to court documents.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
WBRE

Police: Butler Township officer charged after months of gas theft

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Butler Township Police Officer has been charged after investigators say he stole hundreds of dollars in gas over several months. According to a police report, Officer Joshua Heck of the Butler Township Police Department was investigated after an odor of gasoline was detected coming from his vehicle. During […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 hurt in Hempfield crash

Two people were taken by ambulance Wednesday afternoon from the scene of a crash in Hempfield, according to first responders. Two cars collided at the intersection of Slate Run Road and Route 130 around 1:30 p.m. One of the cars overturned and was sitting on its roof while first responders worked at the scene. The intersection was closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleaned up the wreckage.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Pittsburgh residents should check for possible stolen property after serial burglar’s arrest

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Police Department is urging residents to check for possible stolen property after a man was arrested for multiple burglaries earlier in April. Pittsburgh police said they accompanied Allegheny County police on April 21 to conduct a search warrant in the 5700 block of Pocusset Street following their investigation into 20-year-old Andrew Clinton.
PITTSBURGH, PA

