Maris Green wins political science award

(Atlantic) Bryan York of the Atlantic FFA Chapter is the first place winner in the area of Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship award, which is sponsored by Titan Machinery. York has grown his SAE from 90 square feet of garden space to over 4,000 square feet yielding 1,800 pounds of produce in 2021. He had marketed his produce to the school kitchen, foods classes and ag classes. He has also donated large amounts of produce to the Mobile Food pantry. York has gained knowledge in soil health, plant management and weed management. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 45 MINUTES AGO