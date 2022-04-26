Maris Green wins political science award

TROY — Maris Green of Jemison was among the students recognized for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during Troy University’s annual Honors Convocation. Green received the Dr. Sam Shelton Undergraduate...
Two students from Guernsey County will each receive a $500 scholarship to help with expenses for their upcoming college year, thanks to the Guernsey County Farm Bureau. From the applications submitted, Kenzi Combs from Senecaville and Cheyann Smith from Quaker City were selected as the 2022 scholarship recipients.
Combs is the daughter of Edward Combs and Shannon Fondale. Kenzi plans to attend Muskingum University in the fall of 2022 and obtain a bachelor of science degree in nursing. Upon...
(Atlantic) Bryan York of the Atlantic FFA Chapter is the first place winner in the area of Agricultural Sales Entrepreneurship award, which is sponsored by Titan Machinery. York has grown his SAE from 90 square feet of garden space to over 4,000 square feet yielding 1,800 pounds of produce in 2021. He had marketed his produce to the school kitchen, foods classes and ag classes. He has also donated large amounts of produce to the Mobile Food pantry. York has gained knowledge in soil health, plant management and weed management. This was all distributed to his school system, community members, and his local food pantry.
