ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Opelika Police search for missing woman

By Nicole Sanders
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKz5L_0fKxZwow00

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Opelika police officers are searching for a missing 50-year-old woman.

Linda Scherbert was last seen on April 25, 2022, at around 1:45 p.m, near Wild Wing Cafe on 340 Capps Way. She is reported as a white woman with brown hair, who was last seen wearing a navy-blue, yellow smiley face Nirvana shirt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0biC_0fKxZwow00

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scherbert are encouraged to contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for missing teen

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old. Elaina Encalada was last seen Friday, April 22, by a family member in Grand Bay, Ala. Encalada was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts, according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. If you have any information about Enclalada’s whereabouts, […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Opelika, AL
WRBL News 3

Auburn police searching for armed suspect after high speed chase

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Police continue to be active around Chewacla State Park after a high speed chase ends in a crash. One suspect is in custody. Police are still searching for a second suspect, believed to be armed A helicopter hovered over Chewacla State Park in the hours before midnight Sunday and into Monday […]
AUBURN, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Hair#Opelika Police#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS LA

Family found decomposing in Irvine home identified by police

Police on Thursday identified a family that was found severely decomposing in an Irvine home.The residents of the home, 63-year-old Serge Poirier and 54-year-old Karina Poirier, were identified with dental records, Irvine police said. Investigators believe the third person is 21-year-old Morgan Poirier, but a positive identification is pending DNA results.Police say all three Poiriers sustained a gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered at the scene, and the deaths continue to be investigated as a murder-suicide. Irvine police went to the home at 58 Riverboat on April 6 to conduct a welfare check at the request of extended family members of the residents. Canadian authorities said the family was concerned that they had been unable to reach the residents for more than a year.When the officers entered the home, they found the severely decomposed bodies of three adults and indications that the deaths were a murder-suicide.Anyone with more information about the deaths can contact Irvine police Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
WRBL News 3

Tattoos help ID body found in Alabama river 22 years ago

SEMINOLE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say tattoos have helped identify a body found 22 years ago in Alabama’s Styx River as a Texas man who helped other migrants find work. News outlets report that DNA identified the body as Daniel Muniz Jr. after his stepdaughter found photos of the tattoos in a national database of […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 50 years for shooting disabled uncle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man accused of shooting his disabled uncle in the chest was sentenced to serve 50 years by a Mobile County judge on Thursday, according to the Mobile District Attorney’s Office Facebook page. A jury convicted Elante McCuien of assault in the first degree on Jan. 11. After the sentencing, Assistant […]
MOBILE, AL
WRBL News 3

Victim of possible kidnapping was not kidnapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have confirmed a woman who initially was thought to be a kidnapping victim was not. On Sunday, April 10, MPD reported Marlene French 50, was assaulted by Dominque Thornton and then forced into a vehicle. Around 6:30 p.m. MPD said French had been found safe and Thornton was in […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Center Point 16-year-old

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing 16-year-old in Center Point. Aryana Fields was last seen Saturday, according to JCSO. She is described as being 5-foot-5 and weighing 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies say she may be in […]
CENTER POINT, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy