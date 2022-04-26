ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

C2FO helped women-, minority-owned biz access nearly $2B in 2021 alone; why that slice of $200B is set to grow as company approaches $1T funded

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 3 days ago

C ustomers of C2FO have accessed more than $200 billion in working capital, the company announced, touting its wide-ranging successes and highlighting pandemic-era growth that has solidified its place as a world leader in the financing space — and a pace-setter for deploying capital to underserved businesses.

“From Day 1, C2FO has worked to fill the gap left by traditional institutions and put control of capital back in the hands of businesses,” said Sandy Kemper, founder and CEO.

“When we consider that this $200 billion is money that businesses didn’t have to borrow or might otherwise not have been able to access, we’re proud of the role we’re playing in ensuring working capital gets to where it’s needed quickly to help companies thrive.”

Click here to read about C2FO’s most recent funding round which injected $140 million into the fintech company — which has to date raised $431.5 million.

In 2021 alone, C2FO provided $1.95 billion in financing to, largely, women- and minority-owned businesses — delivering exponential impact in underserved communities, the company said.

“By comparison, other large financial institutions have touted pledges to deploy $2 billion to these communities over five years — not annually. … This amplification demonstrates the strong demand for more efficient and affordable sources of working capital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company continued.

“At this pace, C2FO is on track to exceed $1 trillion in funding [provided] in less than four more years.”

Offering a platform that matches accounts receivable and accounts payable and enables suppliers to receive early payment on invoices, C2FO customers have created 57,000 jobs, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research — a direct result of the platform’s ability to safely increase margin and profit while ensuring a company keeps its supply chain healthy, the company added.

“This record funding amount reflects invoices that were paid an average of 32 days early via the C2FO platform, providing rapid access to working capital that has proven to be essential amid rising costs, broader economic uncertainty, and restricted lending from financial institutions,” C2FO said.

“Businesses that utilize C2FO to fund their suppliers have saved approximately $1 billion in the cost of goods, adding $1 billion to their bottom line while simultaneously strengthening their supply chains.”

Since its inception in 2008, C2FO is believed to have saved small businesses and startups $1.2 billion in overall financing costs compared to traditional lending institutions, the National Bureau of Economic Research also found.

Click here to learn more about C2FO and how its success has benefited diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts in Kansas City.

The post C2FO helped women-, minority-owned biz access nearly $2B in 2021 alone; why that slice of $200B is set to grow as company approaches $1T funded appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

BetaBank, a new Cloud-based banking option, seeks to provide better terms to underserved business owners

Beta Financial Services, Inc. announced Thursday that it had submitted an application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to create BetaBank. BetaBank is a black-owned, fully digital banking option for small-to-medium sized businesses. It's being built on Google Cloud and integrated with BetaBank's proprietary cloud-based AI. According to the...
SMALL BUSINESS
Startland News

Plot builds momentum as its new-to-market tool digs into construction communications tech gap

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. WICHITA The post Plot builds momentum as its new-to-market tool digs into construction communications tech gap appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Best startup employers list: Forbes honor validates Torch.AI, EquipmentShare efforts to attract, keep top talent

As disruptive startups scale into some of Missouri’s biggest employers, gaining an advantage within the workforce is key to their expansion and evolution, company leaders said. For two fast-growing area startups, landing on Forbes’ new list of America’s best startup employers means more than just a one-day accolade. “Competition for talent is incredibly difficult in The post Best startup employers list: Forbes honor validates Torch.AI, EquipmentShare efforts to attract, keep top talent appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Missouri startup wants to make it easier for HR to fill tech gap with foreign nationals; its immigration management software just got funded

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. ST. The post Missouri startup wants to make it easier for HR to fill tech gap with foreign nationals; its immigration management software just got funded appeared first on Startland News.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Business
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Kansas Business
Startland News

Kansas legal tech startup’s exit unlocks opportunity accelerate innovation, founder says

An Overland Park startup developing intuitive websites and marketing solutions for small law firms says its just-announced acquisition by a leading cloud-based legal operations platform is the verdict needed to push its services to mid-market clients and beyond. “Combining the best-in-class websites with practice management software unlocks a unique opportunity to deepen product integration and The post Kansas legal tech startup’s exit unlocks opportunity accelerate innovation, founder says appeared first on Startland News.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Kemper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C2fo#Markets
Slate

Working While Black

The Civil Rights movement opened up new work opportunities for Black workers. But decades later, African-Americans work disproportionately in low-wage jobs and are overrepresented in the jobs at highest risk of vanishing because of workplace automation. White workers, meanwhile, are 50 percent more likely to hold “future proof” jobs. These...
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Former Walmart CEO: Labor market has been turned 'completely upside down'

Former Walmart president and CEO Bill Simon argued that the labor market has been turned "completely upside down" and is being driven by more workers’ power and control. "Where the employers are being vilified and…told that they're either greedy or corrupt or not paying their fair share," Simon told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday. "That's just a real difficult environment to try to operate in."
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Startland News

Meet 5 new Digital Sandbox-funded startups poised as the next wave of KC innovation

A just-announced first-quarter cohort of startups are set to receive more than just $20,000 each in project funding from Digital Sandbox KC, said Jill Meyer, emphasizing the holistic support headed toward selected founders. “Early-stage funding is just one piece of the puzzle that helps our founders succeed and our startups accelerate toward commercialization and follow-on The post Meet 5 new Digital Sandbox-funded startups poised as the next wave of KC innovation appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startup embraces ‘digital labor’, creating personalized robots for tedious tasks — beginning with cold calls

Salespeople spend too much time searching for emails, making cold calls and setting up meetings — leaving less energy for comprehensive conversations and closing deals, said Nick Smith. His solution: robots for salespeople or, as he calls them, “Sailebots.”  “One day I had a revelation that there could be a tool for these mundane tasks. The post Startup embraces ‘digital labor’, creating personalized robots for tedious tasks — beginning with cold calls appeared first on Startland News.
TECHNOLOGY
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
372
Followers
311
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy