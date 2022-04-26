City Council approves plans for new Greater Midland Community Center

Maureen "Mo" Acker, right, touches her paddle to her opponents' paddles after playing in a pickleball match Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the Greater Midland Community Center. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

Greater Midland received its final approval from the City of Midland for its new community center, with construction expected to begin this summer.

On Monday, City Council met in its regular meeting to review and vote on a Planned Unit Development (PUD) concept for the community center. Council members offered praise and support for the plan. Council voted unanimously to approve it.

Greater Midland announced last fall that the facility located at 2205 Jefferson Ave. would be replaced with a new building to update its offerings. The current building is more than 65 years old.

A PUD is typically reserved for unique types of developments that otherwise would not be allowed by a certain zoning, said director of planning and community development Grant Murschel. The new building will offer indoor recreation, early childhood education, and general community access facilities. Indoor gyms and swimming pools will be included as well. There will be outdoor green spaces as well, along with outdoor basketball courts.

The curling center, which opened in 2008, is the only portion of the current community center campus that will remain standing, Murschel said.

The new community center building will utilize a more adaptable and open floor plan. This will also allow for use of the space throughout the day and will allow the community center to change the use of its space moving forward.

Council Member Steve Arnosky said approving the plan was an easy decision. Mayor

Maureen Donker added that this will be a wonderful change for that area of the city.

Council member Diane Brown Wilhelm praised the community center leadership for its work.

“This is amazing,” Brown Wilhelm said. “Over the years, I have watched the community center continue to reinvent themselves and keep relevant not only with the community, but the residents here. I have heard nothing but words of support for the remodel of the new building.”

Construction of the new building will begin in June, with estimates of completion around the summer of 2024. The current building will stay up and open throughout the new building’s construction, with an eventual parking lot planned for the area taken up by the current building.

The community center is operated by the nonprofit Greater Midland, which is not owned by the city.