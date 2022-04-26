ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Special Session on Property Insurance Set For May 23rd

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47xYOa_0fKxZPt500

TALLAHASSEE -- The dates are set for the special session on property insurance.

Governor DeSantis says it'll start May 23rd, and the window runs through Friday, May 27th. Issues on the table include lawsuits, reinsurance and potential changes to the building code.

Lawmakers changed the rules just last year, but the industry has seen two consecutive years of billion-dollar losses.

St. Petersburg state senator Jeff Brandes (R) has been one of the leading voices for a special session. Earlier this month, he polled lawmakers to enlist support.

"I don't think anything can overshadow the property insurance issue right now, it's that dire," Brandes said. Listen to that interview below:

Photo: Canva

Comments / 0

Related
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
click orlando

Repeal of Disney’s Reedy Creek ‘will not cause tax increases’ for Floridians, DeSantis press secretary says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rent prices are surging in Orlando as hundreds enter homelessness on an annual basis, but while Orange and Osceola county taxpayers look to see if Gov. Ron DeSantis’ planned 2023 dissolving of the Reedy Creek Improvement District will make it even more expensive to live in Central Florida, the governor’s press secretary Christina Pushaw on Thursday said such concerns were “a fit about some baseless hypothetical.”
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
Travel + Leisure

This Florida City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

Once again, Sarasota, Florida, topped the list of Best Places to Retire in the U.S., according to U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 data. Florida cities took eight out of the top 10 spots on the most recent annual survey, which evaluates 150 metropolitan areas and ranks them according to criteria that includes health care, housing affordability, air quality, crime rates, taxes, and overall desirability.
SARASOTA, FL
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Insurance#State Insurance#Special Session#Lawsuits
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida to Face Extended Food Shortages

Photo by Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. Food prices are hitting record highs in Florida. The rest of the United States is also facing similar hurdles. Core inflation is running wild, and the economy is hot. Global food prices are no exception, posting a 20% increase YoY.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FloridaDaily

Florida Has the Two Best Large Cities to Start a Business in the Nation, Report Shows

This week, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Large Cities to Start a Business and two cities from the Sunshine State lead the list. In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs maximize their chances for long-term prosperity, WalletHub compared 100 U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of startup viability. The data set ranges from the five-year business-survival rate to the percentage of residents who are vaccinated to office-space affordability.
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

2022 Crab Island Takeover Party never started

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crab Island Takeover Party in Destin was supposed to take place April 22-24. It had officials worried after the mayhem in Panama City Beach in March. Law enforcement said events like this are known to cause trouble in one form or another. Influencer Eddy...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy