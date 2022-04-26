Florida Special Session on Property Insurance Set For May 23rd

TALLAHASSEE -- The dates are set for the special session on property insurance.

Governor DeSantis says it'll start May 23rd, and the window runs through Friday, May 27th. Issues on the table include lawsuits, reinsurance and potential changes to the building code.

Lawmakers changed the rules just last year, but the industry has seen two consecutive years of billion-dollar losses.

St. Petersburg state senator Jeff Brandes (R) has been one of the leading voices for a special session. Earlier this month, he polled lawmakers to enlist support.

"I don't think anything can overshadow the property insurance issue right now, it's that dire," Brandes said. Listen to that interview below:

Photo: Canva