KMOX News Radio

OSHA: No penalties for Amazon in Metro East warehouse collapse

By Sean Michael Lisle
 3 days ago

EDWARDSVILLE, IL (KMOX) - OSHA issues its report on the deadly tornado that hit a warehouse in Edwardsville. There will be no penalties for Amazon.

The report concludes the company "met minimal safety guidelines for storm sheltering" when an EF-3 tornado hit their warehouse in the Metro East on December 10th. 6th people were killed at the facility during the storm.

The reports points out a list of things the company should do better, including making an emergency plan specific to the location, and assuring audible warning devices are clearly identified and accessible. OHSA found a megaphone for addressing employees had been locked up.

The agency also calls for drills to let everyone on site know about emergency procedures.

Read OSHA's "Hazard Alert Letter to Amazon" HERE.

IN THIS ARTICLE
