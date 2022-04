The Phillies, winners of four straight and fresh off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies, will begin a three-game series against the hated New York Mets beginning tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 PM EST. The Phillies are 10-10 overall and the Mets are 14-6. New York has started the season red hot in large part thanks to their outstanding pitching. Their starters have a 10-3 record featuring three wins from Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, and Tyllor Megill. They have fared extremely well without Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball. They have a 2.93 ERA as a staff and are absolutely buzzing right now.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO