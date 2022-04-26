ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Amazon warehouse collapse probe finds worker safety risks

By HALELUYA HADERO
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
FILE - An Amazon distribution center is heavily damaged after a strong thunderstorm moved through the area, Dec. 10, 2021, in Edwardsville, Ill. On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said its investigation into the deadly collapse of the warehouse has “raised concerns about the potential risk to employees” during weather emergencies. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

U.S. regulators are calling on Amazon to improve its procedures for dealing with severe weather like hurricanes and tornadoes that could threaten workers at its warehouses dotted across the country.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Tuesday sent a “Hazard Alert Letter” to the Seattle-based e-commerce giant on Tuesday following the agency’s investigation into the deadly collapse of a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois in December. Six people died and another was critically injured in the tornado strike.

The investigation raised concerns about the potential risk to employees during severe weather emergencies,” according to the letter sent to Amazon that OSHA made public.

The agency said its inspection found that, while the company’s severe weather procedures had met minimal federal safety guidelines for storm sheltering, the company still needed to further protect its workers and contract employees. The letter requires Amazon to review its severe weather emergency procedures but the company won’t face any fines or penalties.

In interviews with Amazon and contract workers, OSHA officials found some employees couldn’t recall ever participating in severe weather drills, or the location of the facility’s shelter. Kelly Nantel, an Amazon spokesperson, however, said employees receive emergency response training, which is “reinforced throughout the year.”

“OSHA’s investigation did not find any violations or causes for citations, but we’re constantly looking to innovate and improve our safety measures and have already begun conducting additional safety and emergency preparedness drills at our sites and will carefully consider any OSHA recommendation that we have not already,” Nantel said.

Amazon has noted workers at the warehouse, known as a “delivery station,” had little time to prepare when the National Weather Service declared a tornado warning on December 10. About 10 minutes before the tornado touched down, the agency said managers directed workers to go to a restroom in response to tornado warnings and other weather alerts.

But some employees unaware of the designated tornado shelter — a restroom located in the northern portion of the building — went to a separate restroom in the hard-hit south end, the agency said. All the injured and killed had taken shelter in the south side bathroom.

John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of global delivery services, had said in December that most of the 46 people in the warehouse headed to a shelter on the north side while a smaller group went to the south end, where the loading docks were located and delivery vehicles were parked.

“The tornado that hit our delivery station was extreme and very sudden, with winds that were much like the force of a category 4 hurricane, and we believe our team did the right thing, moving people to shelter as soon as the warning was issued,” Nantel said.

In the inspection, the agency said it also reviewed contractor safety and training records as well as the facility’s written “Emergency Action Plan.” Officials took issue with the plan, writing in the letter it “was not customized with specific instructions” for hazards expected at the Edwardsville site.

Though Amazon had posted evacuation maps at the facility showing the location of the designated shelter, officials found the written plan did not “specifically identify” the shelter’s location in the warehouse. Nantel said the company’s buildings have “emergency plans that identify exit routes and shelter areas.”

Separately, officials said a megaphone that was supposed to activate the site’s shelter-in-place procedure was locked in a cage and not accessible, resulting in managers verbally telling workers on where to take shelter.

“These tragic deaths have sparked discussions nationwide on the vital need for comprehensive workplace emergency plans,” William Donovan, OSHA’s regional administrator in Chicago, said in a statement. “Employers should re-evaluate their emergency plans for the safest shelter-in-place locations and prepare before an emergency to ensure workers know where to go and how to keep themselves safe in the event of a disaster.”

The agency has recommended Amazon makes its warning devices readily accessible, ensures all employees participate in drills for emergency weather events and include site-specific information in its emergency plans. It said it will also send hazard alert letters to three delivery service providers, who employed the injured worker and five of the employees who died.

Comments / 11

Sting
2d ago

I'm sure it shouldn't be a problem for Amazon to built a fall out shelter in all there Warehouses across the country if needed ' Jeff has the money to have it done 👍

Reply
9
Escah
2d ago

No intercom or nothing to warn employees and instruct them on where to go. No alarm going off. Seems like a place like that would have something of the sort.

Reply
5
Gloria Vahl
2d ago

big companies only cares about making money , they don't care about the people they use or if they die. that's why they don't have classes about being safe to save lives .

Reply
5
Fortune

No ‘union,’ ‘living wage,’ or ‘restrooms’: A planned Amazon internal app could ban words in employee chats

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amazon could ban workers from using words like "union" and "living wage" on a planned internal employee messaging app, a revelation likely to increase tensions just as workers at one company warehouse on Staten Island voted to unionize.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
The Staten Island Advance

Amazon has a secret shopping section filled with deals. Here’s how to access it.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Somewhere in the Amazon universe, someone purchased a Hamilton Beach Belgian Waffle Maker with removable nonstick plates and used it twice. The box is still intact, but slightly squished, the accompanying recipe book for restaurant-quality breakfast delights in acceptable condition, just gently dog-eared. It’s a superfluous appliance that probably sat in an impulsive shopper’s closet for three to six months and maybe even pumped out a few Christmas morning treats before its ultimate return. But the mega e-tailer has cleaned it, tested its functionality, inspected it for missing accessories and given it a “very good” stamp of approval. If you can get past the fact that this normally $90 machine was opened, used and sent back to stock, it’s yours for $39.99.
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
Fortune

Managers trying to get workers back in the office were just dealt another blow

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. White-collar workers who want work-from-home jobs are in luck: 24% of professional jobs are now available as fully remote, the Ladders’ Q1 2022 Quarterly Remote Work Report, released last week, shows. That’s eight times as many as in the first quarter of 2020 (3%), and 2.4 times as many as the first quarter of 2021 (10%).
The Associated Press

