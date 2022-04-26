ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It was worth it’: 50 people wait in line to get free KFC chicken for a year

By Kelsey Anderson
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fifty people who waited in line for hours will get free chicken for a year from KFC thanks to a giveaway from the new location in North Buffalo.

The new fast food restaurant opened at 10:30 Tuesday morning and the first 50 people in line got a certificate for 52 free meals. Anyone who received one can redeem all 52 meals in one week or one year, it doesn’t matter. And some people waited for quite some time to get one.

The first person in line waited for 10 hours. He got in line around 12:30 a.m. and waited in the rain and cold temperatures. Joe Karan brought a folding chair and umbrella with him as he waited overnight. He said his wife probably thought he was nuts for doing it, but it was worth it for the free KFC.

‘The Crystal Bucket’ New Painted Post KFC announces grand opening

“I came by and there was nobody here so I went home and she’s telling me, ‘Don’t you go back, it’s pouring rain.’ And I said, ‘No, I’m going back. It’s a challenge.'”

The second two people in line got there around 5 a.m. Tuesday. They walked from their home about a mile away.

“It was worth it,” Johnny Platt said. “And if I had to do it again, I probably would.”

The man who was 50th in line – the last one to get the ‘free chicken for a year’ giveaway – got there around 8:50 a.m. and only waited an hour and a half in line.

And one guy in line told News 4’s Kelsey Anderson he heard about the giveaway on Wake Up! and hopped in his car. He got there in time to be one of the first 50.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

