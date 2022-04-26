Gunshots fired at South Carolina little league baseball game

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of the South Carolina woman attacked by dogs last month has given an update on her latest surgery. Kyleen Waltman, 38, has been fighting for her life since she was attacked on March 21 in Honea Path as she was walking home. The owner...
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash that involved a pony Saturday morning. According to SCHP, the crash happened at 11:55 a.m. between mile marker 82 and 83 on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County. Troopers said a pony was running southbound on the northbound side of the interstate, […]
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been arrested following a shootout that left three teenagers dead on Tuesday night in Rock Hill. Police have arrested Ahmik Coleman and issued two murder warrants against him. He will be charged as an adult. Coleman was sitting in the passenger seat...
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The case against a dog owner whose three animals were involved in a vicious attack will be presented to a grand jury. In a preliminary hearing Thursday, a judge said the state has shown cause and a grand jury will decide if Justin Minor will be indicted.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of three teenagers in connection to what Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described as “a crime spree of violence.” 17-year-old William Hampton Jr. and two juveniles ages 14 and 16 were taken into custody on charges connected to a carjacking in Branchville. According […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the opportunity to make South Carolina the 49th state to pass a hate crimes law nearly gone, supporters turned to one of the survivors of the most heinous racist attack in modern America to make their case. They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where […]
A South Carolina judge says she will take a day or two to decide if former "American Idol" contestant Caleb Kenney will be released on bond. (Watch the full bond hearing above) Kennedy, 17, was in court for the fourth time on Thursday for a bond hearing after being charged...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Broughton Street. The shooting happened Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Broughton Street. A man was driving down the road when he saw the victim in the roadway. When he pulled over, he found the victim in a pool of blood with a gun lying nearby.
