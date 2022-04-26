ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Gunshots fired at South Carolina little league baseball game

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle leaguers run for cover as gunshot ring out...

North Carolina State
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
South Carolina State
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
#Little League Baseball#Baseball Park#Violent Crime
WJBF

South Carolina man arrested for lottery fraud

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – One South Carolina man has been arrested for lottery fraud. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Willie Lee Moses, II, 36, of Columbia, was arrested on Monday for three counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit or Alter Game Tickets. According to the arrest warrant, the tickets were previously […]
SUMTER, SC
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina teens arrested for ‘crime spree of violence’

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) — The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of three teenagers in connection to what Sheriff Leroy Ravenell described as “a crime spree of violence.” 17-year-old William Hampton Jr. and two juveniles ages 14 and 16 were taken into custody on charges connected to a carjacking in Branchville. According […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Racist massacre survivor urges hate crimes law in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With the opportunity to make South Carolina the 49th state to pass a hate crimes law nearly gone, supporters turned to one of the survivors of the most heinous racist attack in modern America to make their case. They showed a two-minute video of Polly Sheppard in the Senate chamber where […]
WIS-TV

Victim dies after shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that killed one person on Broughton Street. The shooting happened Thursday morning near the 1900 block of Broughton Street. A man was driving down the road when he saw the victim in the roadway. When he pulled over, he found the victim in a pool of blood with a gun lying nearby.
ORANGEBURG, SC

