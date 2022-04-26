ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Child abuse bills pass MI House, onto Whitmer’s desk

By Wells Foster
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b78oa_0fKxXlQb00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A bipartisan package of bills that aim to create a registry of child abusers, dubbed “Wyatt’s Law,” has passed the Michigan State House.

The bills, which passed the State Senate last week , would make information about convicted child abusers publicly available to parents.

The bill’s namesake, Wyatt Rewoldt, was abused by his father’s girlfriend who had a history of child abuse.

“I am incredibly proud that this bill has finally passed the Legislature after the better part of a decade of work,” said state Rep. Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores) in a press release. “Without the tireless efforts of those who advocated for the passage of Wyatt’s Law, we would not be in this position today. I look forward to seeing this finally become the law of the land in Michigan.”

Wyatt and his mother have been pushing for reforms since 2014.

The next stop for the bills? Governor Whitmer’s desk.

