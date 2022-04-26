ChampionX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ ChampionX Corporation (CHX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $36.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The oil and gas drilling technology company posted revenue of $866 million in the period.

