Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) _ Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.97 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.52 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.65 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.95 billion.

Chubb shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $203.40, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

