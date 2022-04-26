ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ZURICH (AP) _ Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.97 billion.

The Zurich-based company said it had profit of $4.59 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.52 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $9.65 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.95 billion.

Chubb shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 12%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $203.40, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CB

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Zurich#Ap#Chubb Corp#Cb#S P#Automated Insights
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

873K+
Followers
426K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy