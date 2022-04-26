Veritex Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $33.5 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $95.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $88.1 million, also missing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VBTX