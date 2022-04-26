MKS Instruments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) _ MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $143 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.71 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $742 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $750 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.04 to $2.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million to $760 million for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKSI