ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Reveals the Top 10 for Season 20

By Melinda Lorge
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

American Idol revealed the Top 10 contestants for 2022 in a special episode on Monday night (April 25). As with Sunday's (April 24) telecast, voters could vote for their favorite artist during the show. The voting window opened up at the top of the broadcast and ended before the last commercial...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Sends Home Famous Rocker’s Daughter After Live Rounds

During Sunday’s episode of “American Idol,” the first round of live TV eliminations sent home one unexpected contestant. Ava Maybee wowed the judges with “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles during Sunday’s show, per Yahoo Entertainment. But at the end of the night, when host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 11, Ava didn’t make the cut. She, Dan Marshall, and Allegra Miles all put on impressive performances Sunday night. But it wasn’t enough to earn America’s vote.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Huntergirl
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'I'm about to lose it': 'Embarrassed' contestant storms off set during 'American Idol' Hollywood Week

When we last left American Idol, Hollywood Week’s first round, the Genre Challenge — which Season 20’s special “platinum ticket” recipients, Huntergirl, Jay Copeland, and Kenedi Anderson, had been allowed to skip — had just wrapped. On Sunday, it was time for those three chosen ones to rejoin the competition for the Duets Challenge. But Huntergirl, Jay, and Kenedi still had an advantage heading into round two, as they’d have their “pick of the litter” for their duet partners, while all of the other contestants would have their partners assigned by the judges.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’: Katy Perry Drops Out Of Her Chair After Joking About Ex John Mayer

Katy Perry made a subtle joke about her romantic past with John Mayer in a recent memorable moment on American Idol and it was too funny! After contestant Noah Thompson thought the 37-year-old judge chose her ex’s song “Heartbreak Warfare” for him to sing, she hilariously reacted to him not knowing about the previous relationship. The headline-making response happened during the Top 11 performance episode, in which the contestants had to choose one of three songs picked for them by one of the judges.
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough to Replace Ben Platt as ‘American Idol’ Disney Night Mentor

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is the new mentor for American Idol Disney Night this Sunday. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was initially announced as the mentor, but he’s no longer able to appear. Hough will work with contestants from Disneyland. Derek Hough Announced as ‘American...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson to Return for Show’s 20th Season Reunion

The landmark 20th season of “American Idol” has been a memorable one. Current judges include country star Luke Bryan, pop artist Katy Perry, and the iconic Lionel Richie as they work to keep fans hooked with their latest talent choices. However, “American Idol” fans will be a little more thrilled than usual in the coming days. The May 2nd episode of “American Idol” promises to feature the return of iconic former judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy