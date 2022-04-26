UMB: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $106 million.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based bank said it had earnings of $2.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $345.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $340.4 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.5 million.

