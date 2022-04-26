ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

Watch: Video shows tornado rip off roof in Lorain County

By Stacey Frey, Cris Belle
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio (WJW) — Video shows the moment a tornado ripped the roof clear off a storage facility in Lorain County on Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed the EF-0 tornado that touched down in Eaton Township was likely formed from a breeze off Lake Erie. Radar imagery shared in a NWS Facebook post shows the lake breeze and its interaction with the storm.

Video: OBJ is selling his $3.3 million Columbia Station house

Winds reached 80 mph in the twister that was on the ground for about one minute.

Large, metal roof sections from the building on Eaton Commerce Way were thrown across the parking lot smashing into parked cars.

The video also shows the metal sheets narrowly miss a moving pickup truck.

Despite the missing roof and the water damage caused to the building, the fire department says it’s structurally sound, according to the storage owners association.

