White Sox give updates on Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert

By Larry Hawley
 3 days ago

CHICAGO – It’s a situation where there is hardly much good news, but at least there wasn’t any more bad news that came for the White Sox left fielder on Tuesday.

The team announced that Eloy Jimenez did undergo surgery at Rush Oak Brook Surgery Center to repair a torn hamstring tendon in his right knee, but his timeline hasn’t changed from the initial diagnosis on Sunday.

He’ll be out for 6-to-8 weeks, which puts a potential return to the lineup in mid-to-late June. In their news release on the surgery, the White Sox said that the injury is similar to the one suffered last July by catcher Yasmani Grandal and this spring by starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

Jimenez suffered the injury attempting to beat out an infield hit in the second inning against the Twins at Target Field on Saturday. After being helped by athletic trainers on the field, the outfielder had to be carted off.

This marks the second-consecutive year that Jimenez has dealt with a serious injury in the first half of the season. In 2021 spring training, he suffered a torn left pectoral tendon going for a ball over the left field fence in a spring training game against the Athletics in Glendale.

Jimenez underwent surgery that was expected to keep him out 5-to-6 months, but he was able to make his return a bit earlier and began to play in late July.

General manager Rick Hahn also provided updates on other injured players with some more encouraging news. Centerfielder Luis Robert, who suffered a mile groin strain against the Guardians on Thursday, is expected to be back in the lineup on Wednesday against the Royals.

Third baseman Yoan Moncada (right oblique strain) and reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve injury) could start rehab assignments at Triple-A Charlotte as early as this weekend. Lynn remains on the original timeline for his surgery, which would have him on target for a return in mid-to-late May.

