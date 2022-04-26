Norwalk police respond for ‘unwanted intruder’
NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — An officer in training for the Norwalk police department is quickly realizing there is no such thing as a typical day.Watch: Video shows tornado rip off roof in Lorain County
Night shift officers including Reserve Officer Jake Tynan, who is halfway through his field training phase, responded to the Comfort Inn on Milan Avenue over the weekend for an unwanted intruder.
In a photo posted on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Tynan is shown holding a 5-foot-6-inch snake that police say was found in the pool area of the hotel.
"Jake did a great job of this, and we expect him to be a great asset to the police department and the citizens of Norwalk in the future," the post says.
