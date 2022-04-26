ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Murder victim’s brother attacks killer in Cuyahoga County court

By Ed Gallek
WKBN
WKBN
CLEVELAND (WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a killer attacked in court at his sentencing.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies said Travon Singleton showed up at the hearing for the man who killed his brother. But, deputies said when the judge gave Singleton a chance to speak to the court, he turned toward Jaelen Brabson, jumped him and then tried to strangle him.

It happened last week. Body camera video shows the struggle to pull Singleton away. It shows deputies scrambling from other parts of the Justice Center to get to the chaos.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Brabson killed a man after he and two others tried to rob the man while selling a gun.

All of the men were convicted, and Brabson was sentenced to 25 to 30 and a half years in prison.

