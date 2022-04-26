ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

By WSHU
wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn MS-13 gang member from Maryland has been sentenced to life in federal prison for his involvement in several murders. Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno, 24, was found guilty of three counts...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 2

Related
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Sentenced For Role In Major Drug Trafficking Ring

A 43-year-old Long Island man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to 39 separate charges for his role in a drug trafficking ring. Able McTootle, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by five years' post-release supervision on Thursday, April 28, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Maryland, NY
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

Rikers inmate sentenced to 7 years for rape in jail bathroom

RIKERS (PIX11) — A Rikers Island jail inmate was sentenced to seven years in prison for raping a 33-year-old detainee, officials said Monday. The victim had just finished showering on Feb. 8, 2021 when Diamond Blount, a 33-year-old transgender woman, approached from behind, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Blount pushed the victim down and […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Gang#Street Gangs#Gang Leader#Violent Crime
US News and World Report

Former Minneapolis Officer in George Floyd Case Appeals Murder Conviction

(Reuters) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has appealed his conviction and sentence for the murder of George Floyd, arguing that the judge in his case abused his discretion and made multiple errors during the trial. In the appeal filed in Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday, his lawyers...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy