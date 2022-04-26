Padres star Snell to pitch at Parkview Field on Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2018 A.L. Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell will pitch Thursday night at Parkview Field as the lefty makes a rehab appearance for the Fort Wayne TinCaps against the Dayton Dragons.

Snell dealt with adductor tightness (hip injury) earlier this month while pitching for the Padres, as he was scratched from his first start of the season on April 10 and hasn’t pitched in a game since. It’s the same injury that sidelined him the last few weeks of the 2021 sesaon.

Snell, 29, had his best season for the Rays in 2018 where led the American League in ERA and wins. That season he was selected for the All-Star Game and went on to win the Cy Young Award.

