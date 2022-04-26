ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Cass County motorist stopped for careless driving prior to crash

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — A picture shows just how bad a crash could have been for a Missouri driver, and troopers hope the driver, and others, learn a lesson from it.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared the picture of a black pickup standing on its grill with its bed propped up against a pole.

According to troopers, this is how the truck landed following a crash in Cass County Monday.

Blue Springs teen charged, accused of recording women in bathrooms

Troopers said the driver was able to walk away uninjured from the crash.

The Highway Patrol also said the driver had been stopped earlier in the day for speeding and careless driving.

“You’re free to make choices, but not free from consequences,” MSHP Troop A wrote on Twitter with the picture.

