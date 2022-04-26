ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Detour: Work on Oliver Rd. roundabout to close Hamot Rd. next week

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A detour will be put in place next week as work continues on the five-leg roundabout going in at Oliver, Flower and Hamot roads in Summit Twp.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reporting a portion of Hamot Rd. will be closed starting May 2 so new roadway approaches can be constructed.

A detour will be put in place using Route 19 (Peach St.) and Hershey Rd. The closure is expected to last for nine days, weather permitting.

PennDOT provides update on five point roundabout in Summit Township

The two-year project is being done in seven phases, which includes milling, paving, sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement and pavement markings.

According to PennDOT, in 2021 work was done offline of the current intersection. This included new alignments of Flower and the north portion of Hamot Road, new roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks, highway lighting and concrete islands.

Work in 2022 will start with Phase 1B. That work will focus on the Hamot Road north approach to the new roadway and the removal of the unused portion of Hamot Road. Temporary lanes will be constructed for two-lane traffic on Hamot Road.

PennDOT says various detours will be needed throughout the summer. The roundabout is expected to be completed in October 2022. For more information on the Oliver Road Intersection Improvement Project, click here .

Visit 511pa.com for the latest on detours and road conditions.

