SF stabbing late Monday night involved suspect in green mask

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man was stabbed late Monday night in San Francisco by a suspect in a green mask, police said Tuesday. The stabbing was reported at 10:24 p.m. and police don’t know where the stabbing took place.

The weapon was a knife. The victim suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, according to police. No arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

