Hospice recognized for high level of care Hospice of Guernsey, Inc. has been named a 2022 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems surveys, and advanced analytics. The annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. Visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at www.healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as...

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 56 MINUTES AGO