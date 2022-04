WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Millions of dollars are available for schools that want to upgrade their air quality systems. At least 200 schools across Vermont have applied so far, and eventually, 400 could share the $13.5 million to improve air quality by upgrading HVAC systems and air quality monitoring. The first time funding was available for this purpose was in 2020 and back then 365 schools participated.

