Atkinson stepping down in July after almost 15 years as Register of Deeds

Julie Atkinson (County of Midland)

After serving almost 15 years as the Midland County Register of Deeds, Julie Atkinson is resigning effective July 1.

Atkinson told the Daily News on Tuesday that she has decided to step down because of a "family medical situation."

"I don't take this position lightly," Atkinson said in explaining that her resignation was a difficult decision. She has been register of deeds since Oct. 1, 2007.

Atkinson's term of office runs through the end of 2024. Her successor will be appointed to complete the term.

Atkinson is endorsing Chief Deputy Register of Deeds Jennifer Anway, who has worked under Atkinson for four years.

"I can't say enough about Jennifer. I trust her highly," Atkinson said. "She's the only one (besides me) who knows how this job is done."

Atkinson explained that a committee made up of Midland County Probate Judge Dorene Allen, Midland County Clerk Ann Manary and Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks must appoint the new register of deeds.

Atkinson, who is a Republican, looks back with gratitude at her 15 years in office.

"It's been the greatest challenge and greatest opportunity of my lifetime," she said. "It's been meaningful to help so many people in the community."

According to the County of Midland website, "The Register is the official recording officer for any legal document pertaining to the transfer or encumbrance of all real property within Midland County...The Register of Deeds is also the Chair of the County Plat Board, whose job it is to oversee the subdivision of land within Midland County."

In addition to Atkinson and Anway, the office includes two deputy registers.

"Property is the greatest asset that people will ever have," Atkinson said. "We're the ones entrusted with the security of the greatest asset that they will have."

Atkinson said that the aftermath of the dam failures and flooding of 2020 was a time when residents were in particular need of the register of deed's services.

"People (whose homes had been flooded) no longer had access to their deeds. I was working with people around the clock. It was so wonderful to feel I was doing my little part to help connect members of the community who were in desperate need. When you need us, we want to be there for you."