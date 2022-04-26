EXPLAINER: COVID-19 pills must be taken within 5 days

On April 13, 2020 I spoke at a press conference stating that COVID-19 social mitigation measures would be our “new normal” until we had vaccines. By the end of December 2020, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines became available in the U.S. in limited supply. Now in April 2022, the COVID-19 vaccine supply in the U.S. is bountiful, with vaccines FDA-approved for those 5 years and older. We also now have new medications that can prevent and treat COVID-19. Compared to the early days of the pandemic, COVID-19 is now preventable, treatable, and controllable . But just as we adapted before, we need to adapt again. It is now for us to make individual choices to keep ourselves and others healthy and safe. It is for us to know about and use the many available COVID-19 control tools.

