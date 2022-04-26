ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Roku Channel signs deal with Lionsgate

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roku Channel is getting a big leg up in 2022, having reached a multiyear deal with Lionsgate that will allow the free, ad-supported channel to stream theatrically released films beginning later this year. And one of the first flicks will be none other than John Wick: Chapter 4....

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix is about to get much cheaper – but only if you want it to

Netflix is finally getting serious about offering customers a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier. Speaking during a recent earnings call interview, company CEO Reed Hastings revealed that the streaming service is now “quite open” to shaking up its business model in an effort to both drive revenue and create the option of lower prices for new and existing subscribers.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix cancels multiple shows amid huge subscriber loss

Netflix is already cancelling multiple shows and movies after its recent subscriber and financial problems. According to The Wrap, the streaming giant has pulled the plug on numerous in-development Netflix shows. The company's animation department has been hit hardest by the issues currently plaguing Netflix, which has suffered downturns in its market value and subscriber base since the turn of the year.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Fire Tv#Television#Movies#The Roku Channel#Starz#Ios
Benzinga

Hulu Goes Offline On Thursday Evening, Users Outrage On Twitter

The Hulu streaming service experienced operating difficulties on Thursday evening as viewers across the U.S. began complaining online that they could not access the service. What Happened: Outage tracking website Downdetector.com began to receive complaints about viewers’ inability to access Hulu at around 8:00 p.m. EDT. The hashtag #HuluDown...
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Added A Feature Users Have Been Waiting Years For

Netflix has just added a shiny new feature that, according to the streaming giant, customers have been asking for for a while now. As first spotted by Protocol, Netflix users can now rate movies and shows with a new "two-thumbs-up" feature. This is the biggest change in the service's approach to user ratings since 2017, when a thumbs up/thumbs down system replaced the five-star rating. We're really out here living through history.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2022

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
Financial World

NETFLIX lost 200,000 subscribers in one month!

According to The Mirror, NETFLIX plummeted nearly 40% on Wall Street burning 58 billion in market cap and losing 200,000 subscribers earlier this month. Hence the consequences: according to The Mirror, NETFLIX is thinking of canceling many series and films to contain the losses. NETFLIX is also considering a low-priced,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
CNET

Netflix Has a Secret Menu. Here's How to Unlock It for Better Recommendations

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. From binge-worthy original shows like Stranger Things and Bridgerton to horror movies, sci-fi and fantasy shows, documentaries, comedies and more. The streaming service's content library is so massive that sometimes it's actually hard to find something to watch, and scrolling can easily take more time than watching something.
TV SHOWS
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy