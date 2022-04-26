The Roku Channel signs deal with Lionsgate

As the sunny days of May 2022 approach us, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old TV shows and movies from its library. Several titles – including holiday shows and movies – will be leaving the streaming giant come May, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO