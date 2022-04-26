ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham County, AZ

Jail Booking Report for April 19 – 25

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from April 19 – 25, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law....

gilaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Chattanooga Daily News

High school English teacher was arrested after a school employee alerted the administrator that she was teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication

High school teacher was placed on administrative leave after she was reportedly teaching her students while drunk, and high on drugs and prescription medication. The 46-year-old teacher was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs while teaching 53 students in her classroom. School administrator called the authorities to report an educator was under the influence. The administrator went to the classroom where the English teacher was teaching. The administrator saw that the educator showed signs of intoxication and removed her from the classroom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Graham County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Graham County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Morris
Person
David Benavidez
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Bookings#Prison#Spd#Gcso#Dps#Dui#Adoc#Ppd
AZFamily

DPS names 3 killed in crash during human smuggling pursuit in Pinal County

PICACHO, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The three men killed in an SUV head-on crash on Interstate 10 last week have been identified. On April 21, Kevin Avila, 18, was driving an SUV on I-10 westbound carrying eight people when an officer tried to stop him near Eloy. He sped away into the dirt median, rolled the vehicle, crossed into the eastbound lane, and crashed head-on into a tractor-trailer. Two people died at the crash site, and several were taken to Tucson and Phoenix hospitals, where one person later died.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Yuma County arrest warrant scam

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has received an influx of calls regarding a warrant scam—where individuals impersonate a YCSO employee named "Deputy Evans" are calling residents to say a warrant is out for their arrest. The post Yuma County arrest warrant scam appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy